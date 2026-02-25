25.02.2026 10:11:04

European Shares Gain As AI Disruption Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded at record highs on Wednesday after Anthropic announced new partnerships, helping ease artificial-intelligence disruption concerns.

The AI startup launched new updates to Claude Cowork that allow companies to integrate the productivity tool into a host of enterprise apps.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 631.93 after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX edged up by 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 0.8 percent.

U.K. pharmaceutical company GSK was little changed after it agreed to buy 35Pharma Inc., a biotech with an early-stage high blood pressure drug.

Lender HSBC Holdings soared 5.1 percent after reporting better-than-estimated earnings for 2025.

Diageo plummeted 6.2 percent. The distiller lowered its annual sales forecast for the second time this fiscal year.

German healthcare group Fresenius tumbled 3 percent after its outlook for 2026 fell short of market expectations.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex surged 12 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

E.ON, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, dropped 1 percent after reporting 2025 earnings in line with analyst expectations.

Adecco Group shares gained 1 percent. The Swiss staffing firm said it was seeing "positive momentum" in hiring volumes at the start of the year.

