European Shares Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - European stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Thursday after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have accused Ukrainian forces of using mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 467.02, giving up early gains.

France's CAC 40 index was up 0.2 percent, while the German DAX was little changed and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.6 percent.

Ocado Group shares rose over 1 percent in London after the online grocery services provider announced plans to extend its partnership with Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in France.

Reckitt Benckiser jumped more than 5 percent after the household products group outstripped quarterly sales forecasts.

Lender Standard Chartered slumped 4.5 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed forecasts.

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com rallied 2.5 percent despite posting a revenue loss.

French luxury goods maker Kering jumped almost 7 percent after reporting sharp growth in fourth-quarter sales.

Aircraft giant Airbus fell about 1 percent after saying it is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022.

Automaker Renault gave up 1 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations continued to decline in January.

German rivals BMW and Daimler rose around 2 percent each after Germany's car sales advanced 8.5 percent in January.

Air France-KLM plunged 6 percent despite the airline turning to a positive operating result in its fourth quarter.

Media firm Lagardere rose 1.3 percent after narrowing its annual loss.

Commerzbank surged 6.2 percent after the German lender posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

Drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer plummeted almost 5 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings per share declined 9.4 percent.

Engineering firm Arcadis NV surged 8 percent after its full year 2021 operating EBITA increased by 9 percent.