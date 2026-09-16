European Shares Hold Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - European stocks held steady on Wednesday as the recent rally in crude oil prices paused, and bond yields eased from recent highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The British pound weakened against other major currencies after official data showed that the U.K. consumer price inflation rose to a five-month high in August, largely due to higher motor fuel prices.

Inflation advanced to 3.1 percent from 2.9 percent in July, matching expectations.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco remained unchanged at 2.6 percent in August.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3 percent to 635.82 after falling 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX edged down marginally, while France's CAC 40 was little changed with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex rose about 1 percent after securing a 91 MW order from TEUT Energieprojekte GmbH.

Vallourec, a provider of tubular solutions for oil, gas and new energy industry, surged 4.6 percent in Paris after securing a major contract from Subsea7 for an offshore project in Brazil.

British housebuilder Barratt Redrow soared 8.5 percent on reporting higher profit for fiscal 2026, mainly helped by revenue growth.

WH Smith fell 2.2 percent. The retailer said it expects annual pre-tax profit to be at the bottom end of its guidance range.