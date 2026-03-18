European Shares Inch Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data, Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of Eurozone inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

Sentiment was underpinned as oil prices fell despite heightened geopolitical risks, with Iran's supreme national security council confirming the death of its chief, Ali Larijani.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 604.56 after rising 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

British insurer Prudential fell 2.2 percent despite reporting a 12 percent rise in annual new business profit, lifting dividend and announcing a $1.3 billion capital return in 2027.

Oil & gas explorer Ithaca Energy lost nearly 6 percent after its 2025 adjusted profit was hit by one-off costs.

Diploma, the specialist distributor of industrial controls, seals and life sciences products, soared 17 percent after lifting its FY26 guidance.

Lender Barclays gained 2 percent after it announced a new strategic partnership with Sage Group.

French vaccine maker Valneva was moving lower after widening its FY25 net loss.

Technip Energies rose 1.4 percent. The global technology & engineering powerhouse leading in energy and decarbonization infrastructure has launched a share buyback program for a maximum amount of 150 million euros.

German electrolysis equipment maker Thyssenkrupp Nucera slumped 8 percent after slashing its full-year outlook.

Meal kit company HelloFresh plummeted 7 percent after it reported weaker than expected fourth-quarter core earnings and forecast lower profit in 2026.