|
02.07.2026 11:14:18
European Shares Inch Higher Ahead Of US Jobs Data
(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving higher on Thursday as gains in defensive stocks offset the loss of momentum in the AI-driven tech rally.
As inflation and interest-rate concerns ease, investors await the all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day for further direction.
The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent to 642.57 after falling 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
The German DAX gained 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up half a percent.
Roche Holdings shares rose about 2 percent. The Swiss drugmaker said its experimental drug, divarasib, showed better potential than existing therapies in a late-stage study for treating advanced lung cancer.
Novartis gained 1 percent after receiving European Commission approval for Itvisma for spinal muscular atrophy.
Germany's Bayer climbed 5.2 percent after an announcement that it was consolidating its U.S. Roundup business into a new unit.
Swedish industrial group SKF surged 4.2 percent after it announced an agreement with Leader Harmonious Drive Systems to establish a joint venture in China focused on high-precision transmission components for humanoid robot joints.
French food services group Sodexo soared 9 percent after delivering stronger-than-expected Q3 performance and raising its full-year organic revenue growth forecast.
British electricals retailer Currys tumbled 3.5 percent despite the company posting improved annual profit and announcing a fresh share buyback program of up to £50 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX geht mit Rekord in den Feierabend -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlusendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag klar in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte derweil neue Höhen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem langen Wochenende mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich erneut uneins.