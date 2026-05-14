14.05.2026 11:14:50

European Shares Inch Higher As Cisco Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Thursday as U.S.-China talks got underway and official data showed the U.K. economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, driven by contribution from all three sectors.

U.K. GDP increased 0.6 percent sequentially, following the fourth quarter's 0.2 percent expansion. GDP grew at a pace of 0.3 percent in March alone, while economists had forecast a contraction of 0.1 percent.

In 2025 as a whole, GDP advanced 1.4 percent compared to 1.0 percent growth in 2024. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4 percent to 613.93 after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX surged 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Tech stocks traded higher, with Infineon, ASM International and STMicroelectronics rising 1-3 percent after American technology company Cisco delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

Burberry Group shares slumped 5 percent. The British fashion house posted a 2 percent decline in full-year reported revenue despite profitability recovering markedly.

Specialist media group Future Plc soared 7 percent after reporting strong cash generation in the first half and maintaining its full-year guidance.

Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods rallied 2.8 percent after surpassing annual profit expectations and raising dividend.

Land Securities advanced 2.5 percent. The property company forecast further growth in rents after reporting full-year earnings in line with consensus.

Utility giant National Grid added 2.5 percent after posting higher FY26 earnings.

Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica soared 6 percent after narrowing its Q1 loss and confirming FY26 guidance.

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