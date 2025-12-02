02.12.2025 10:15:34

European Shares Inch Higher With Ukraine Peace Talks In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, with Ukraine peace talks and upcoming U.S. economic data in focus.

After U.S. officials met a Ukrainian delegation in Florida, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the revised U.S. proposal for ending the war with Russia "looks better."

Media reports suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has left for Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a revised 19-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices logged a faster-than-expected growth in November despite budget uncertainty, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.

House prices grew 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in November, slower than the 2.4 percent increase seen in October. Nonetheless, the annual growth was faster than the forecast of 1.4 percent.

The euro zone's flash inflation data for November and unemployment figures will be in the spotlight later today.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 576.24 after ending down 0.2 percent on Monday.

The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.

Swiss cement group Holcim rose about 1 percent. The company said it was buying three companies in Britain, France and Germany that use recycled demolition materials.

Technology company ABB gained 1 percent after completing its acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics business in Spain from Siemens Gamesa.

Victrex, a leader in high-performance polymers, soared 10 percent after it delivered 12 percent volume growth in 2025.

Bayer jumped 12 percent after the Trump administration supported the German pharmaceutical firm's bid to get the Supreme Court to curtail litigation alleging its Roundup pesticide causes cancer.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX unsicher -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt im Verlauf etwas verunsichert zeigt, kann der DAX am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
