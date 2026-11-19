(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a firm note on Thursday after Anthropic's IPO raised $81.31 billion, surpassing SpaceX's reported $75 billion offering and pushing the company's valuation beyond its earlier target of $1.4 trillion.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of Anthropic's debut on stock markets.

Investors also seek cues from weekly jobless claims data due later in the day as well as earnings from Walmart and Gap.

Asian markets were mostly lower as investors weighed a sharp selloff in commodities, AI-related financial risks and hawkish Fed signals.

The U.S. dollar retreated from a near 20-month high in Asian trading. Gold prices edged up 0.2 percent to $3,732 an ounce after falling more than 3 percent to its lowest level since September 2025, pressured by a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed remarks.

Brent crude futures were little changed around $92 a barrel, trading near their lowest levels since late August as IEA projections of a sizeable oil market surplus into 2027 and data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight amid concerns over elevated valuations of AI-related stocks and expectations of prolonged monetary tightening.

The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed nearly all officials had agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates "in the months ahead".

Two officials said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if inflation continues to run hotter than expected.

With inflation heading in the wrong direction and spreading out, the Fed has to unwind the trio of quarter-point cuts it made last year, and possibly go beyond that, Fed Governor Waller told CNBC.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent as Nvidia's strong earnings lifted tech stocks.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent to reach a three-month closing low while the narrower Dow tumbled 1.1 percent to hit a five-month low.

European stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with weak commodity prices and hot eurozone and U.K. inflation data weighing on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1 percent to extend losses for a third consecutive session. The German DAX dipped 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 fell 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.3 percent.