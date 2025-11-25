European Shares Little Changed As Investors Await US Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic data for fresh insights into the economic and rate outlook.

Closer home, the German economy stagnated in the third quarter as growth in investment was offset by the weakness in exports, revised data from Destatis showed.

The statistical office Destatis confirmed that gross domestic product remained unchanged on a quarterly basis, following a decline of 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

"Economic activity was hampered in the third quarter by weak exports, while investments increased slightly," Federal Statistical Office President Ruth Brand said.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 562.91 after closing up 0.1 percent on Monday.

The German DAX edged down marginally, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed with positive bias.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares slumped 7 percent in Frankfurt after the electrolyser maker forecast sharply lower sales for 2026.

ABN AMRO jumped 4.4 percent. The Dutch bank announced plans to cut 5200 full-time jobs by 2028 as new Chief Executive Officer Marguerite Berard seeks to boost profitability.

Swedish builder Skanska rose 1.4 percent after it signed a contract to build a new data center in USA.

Automakers were flat to slightly lower despite European car sales climbing for a fourth straight month in October.

British carrier easyJet fell over 2 percent despite reporting better-than-expected full-year operating profit.

Domino's Pizza lost 2 percent on news its chief executive was stepping down.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher surged 4 percent after raising its profit outlook.