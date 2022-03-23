European Shares Make A Steady Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks were a tad higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a sixth consecutive session after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky held out hope for negotiations, saying talks are confrontational but moving forward.

Lingering worries about inflation and the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis served to cap the upside to some extent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2 percent to 459.48 in cautious trade, while the German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.3 percent and half a percent.

Commodity-related stocks pushed higher as metal and oil prices surged, driven by concerns about supply shortages.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose around 1 percent while oil & gas firm BP Plc jumped 3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 2.8 percent.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac dropped 1.6 percent after warning of fewer near-term deals.

Sweden's top corporate bank, SEB, fell 1 percent on going ex-dividend.

In economic releases, investors shrugged off data showing that U.K. consumer price inflation rose further in February to the highest since 1992.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.2 percent in February from 5.5 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate was forecast to rise moderately to 5.9 percent.

This was the highest inflation rate in the National Statistic series which began in January 1997, and the highest rate in the historic modeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.