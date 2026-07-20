European Shares Mixed As Brent Tops $90

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Monday as escalating Middle East tensions pushed Brent crude prices above $90 a barrel for the first time in a month, raising concerns about inflation, interest rates and economic growth.

Investors also looked ahead to earnings from major U.S. technology companies and an upcoming European Central Bank meeting, with the central bank widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged after hiking rates for the first time in nearly three years on June 11.

German bond yields hit a two-year high as official data showed Germany's producer prices increased for the third straight month in June.

Producer prices grew at a pace of 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in June, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in May, Destatis reported.

This was the third consecutive rise in prices, primarily driven by higher prices of intermediate goods and energy prices.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent compared to economists' forecast of 0.2 percent fall.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 642.10 after falling 0.3 percent on Friday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 gained around 0.3 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.

In corporate news, budget airline Ryanair slumped 4.7 percent as it reported a 34 percent drop in fiscal first-quarter profit, missing analyst estimates.

Self-storage operator Big Yellow Group fell over 1 percent on reporting a 3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.