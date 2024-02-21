|
21.02.2024 10:48:16
European Shares Mixed As Earnings Disappoint
(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited cues from flash eurozone consumer confidence for February as well as the FOMC meeting minutes due later in the day.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent at 490.61 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.
The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both edged up around 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.8 percent.
Coffee group JDE Peet fell 5.2 percent after it forecast organic sales growth at the low end of its mid-term target.
British lender HSBC Holdings plummeted 7 percent as it reported a plunge in fourth-quarter profit after a charge on Chinese bank stake.
Peer Barclays rose about 2 percent on share buyback news.
Mining giant Rio Tinto lost about 2 percent after reporting a dip in profits over the year, as expected.
Glencore slumped 5.8 percent after posting a steep drop in annual profit.
Fresenius SE shares rallied 4 percent. The German health care company reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, mainly due to results from the valuation effect of Fresenius Medical Care to the tune of 521 million euros. Revenue remained almost unchanged from previous year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen treiben die Märkte an: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX überspringt erstmals 17.300 Punkte -- Teils kräftige Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index erreicht neues Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland sind sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.