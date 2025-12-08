European Shares Mixed As Focus Shifts To Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Monday ahead of interest-rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Swiss National Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada this week.

In economic releases, Germany's industrial production growth accelerated unexpectedly in October, official data showed.

Industrial output logged a monthly growth of 1.8 percent in October, Destatis reported.

Economists were expecting the increase to ease sharply to 0.2 percent from a revised 1.1 percent rise posted in September.

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 1.4 percent decrease in September.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was little changed at 578.71 after finishing marginally lower on Friday to snap a three-day winning streak.

The German DAX edged up by 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.

Kloeckner and Co shares soared 18 percent. The German metals company has confirmed it is in discussions regarding a potential voluntary takeover offer from U.S. metals processor Worthington Steel.

Car parts supplier Stabilus declined 1.7 percent after its profit fell in fiscal 2025, impacted by unfavorable market conditions, the global tariff conflict, and the higher pricing pressure in the automotive business.

French bank BNP Paribas edged up slightly after it signed an agreement to sell its 25 percent stake in AG Insurance to Ageas for €1.9 billion.

Beauty giant L'Oreal lost nearly 2 percent on news it will double its stake in Swiss skin care firm Galderma.

Swiss major Sandoz rallied 3 percent after completing the acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS from Evotec SE.

Smith & Nephew advanced 1.6 percent. The medical technology company outlined a new strategic plan, updated 2026 guidance, and long-term 2028 goals at its Capital Markets Day in London.

Consumer goods giant Unilever slumped 3.8 percent after completing the demerger of its ice cream business, now known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC).