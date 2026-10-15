European Shares Mixed As Oil Prices, Yields Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday as oil prices fell and Eurozone government bond yields slipped, tracking an overnight decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent below $104 a barrel after reports emerged that the Trump administration is contemplating relaxing sanctions on certain oil tankers transporting oil from Russia, Venezuela and Iran in order to alleviate the global tanker capacity crunch exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. dollar retreated from an 18-month high and bond yields eased after San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly signaled Wednesday that there's no need to raise interest rates at the October 27-28 meeting.

In economic news, France's consumer price inflation rose to 3.1 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August due to rising energy and fresh food prices, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed. A similar higher rate was last seen in January 2024.

EU harmonized inflation climbed to 3.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.6 percent in the prior month.

Elsewhere, the U.K. economy expanded marginally in August as growth in production was partly offset by the fall in construction, the Office for National Statistics said.

GDP grew 0.1 percent in August from the last month. Although this was weaker than the 0.4 percent growth seen in July, the rate came in contrast to the expected fall of 0.1 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 637.11 after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX edged down 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

ARYZTA, a Swiss bakery company, surged 4.5 percent after promoting its interim Chief Executive Officer and incumbent Chairman, Urs Jordi to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

TotalEnergies gained 1 percent. The French integrated energy company said it expects third-quarter hydrocarbon production to reach 2.45 million to 2.50 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d).

Liquor company Pernod Ricard advanced 1.7 percent after sales fell less than expected last quarter.

Dutch digital mapping specialist TomTom NV slumped 5 percent after announcing job cuts and trimming the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance.

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson soared 8.6 percent after Q3 operating profit beat forecasts.

British building materials supplier Travis Perkins rose about 1 percent despite reporting a 1.3 percent fall in like-for-like sales in the third quarter.

Homeware retailer Dunelm Group jumped 7.5 percent on reporting a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter sales.

Big Yellow Group shares rallied 2.7 percent. The company said it is continuing to explore all options to maximize shareholder value after activist investor Ancora Holdings urged the self-storage giant to explore a strategic review.

Packaging firm Mondi plummeted 11 percent as it reported lower underlying EBITDA for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Ladbrokes owner Entain tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a 2 percent increase in group net gaming revenue for the third quarter of 2026.

Commercial property group British Land climbed 2.4 percent after the company said it expects strong interim profit and rental income growth.