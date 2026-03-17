European Shares Mixed As Oil Resumes Climb

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their rise amid fears over constrained supply.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Western allies for rebuffing his request to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran entered day 18.

Iran has launched a series of attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), targeting Dubai's international airport and the Fujairah oil port, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 597.86 after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent.

Trustpilot Group share soared 18 percent in London. After reporting strong full-year 2025 results, the online review platform said it expects revenue to grow "in the high teens" on a constant currency basis in 2026.

Close Brothers tumbled 3.4 percent. After reporting a narrower loss in the first half of its financial year, the lender said it plans to cut 600 jobs by 2027 as part of its ongoing cost-reduction efforts.

Industrial components group Essentra climbed 2.4 percent after reporting full-year 2025 results in line with analyst expectations.

Energy giant BP Plc gained over 1 percent and peer Shell added 1.2 percent as oil prices surged nearly 4 percent after a drone attack at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates.

French bank Societe Generale edged up slightly after it signed a preliminary agreement ?to sell a part of its securities services branch to ?Credit Mutuel Arkea.

German life-science company Sartorius surged 4.3 percent after setting new mid-term financial targets.