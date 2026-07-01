European Shares Mixed As US-Iran Talks Stall

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty prevailed over the progress of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations and investors waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh and ECB President Chritine Lagarde at the annual European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices posted a flat growth in June following a fall of 0.6 percent in May, according to data released by the Nationwide Housing Society. The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 641.41 after climbing 0.9 percent on Tuesday to post its best quarterly performance since October 2020.

The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower. German sportswear maker Adidas dropped 1.3 percent and Puma fell nearly 2 percent after U.S. rival Nike forecast a surprise drop in annual revenue.

Swiss drugmaker Idorsia fell about 2 percent after announcing the appointment of Roland Wadeler as its new CEO, effective 1,2026.

Shares of CMC Markets soared 25 percent to a record high in London after the trading platform operator upgraded its profit guidance for a second time this year, citing continued growth in its B2B business.

Greggs fell nearly 2 percent. The baker and fast-food chain said that its Chief Financial Officer, Richard Hutton, intends to retire.

Associated British Foods declined 1.6 percent. The Primark owner said it expects full-year adjusted operating profit and earnings per share to remain below last year's levels amid deepening losses in its sugar business.

French multinational energy giant Schneider Electric declined 1.8 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire industrial artificial intelligence company called Cognite Holding B.V. from Aker and other owners in a $3.1 billion all-cash deal. Norway's Aker surged 6.3 percent.

Swedish defense equipment maker Saab rallied 3.3 percent after it signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine in a deal worth about 24.6 billion Swedish crowns.