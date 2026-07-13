13.07.2026 11:08:22

European Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Monday as investors shrugged off escalating geopolitical tensions and shifted focus to the earnings season, with major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.

Brent crude prices were up 2.2 percent at $77.70 a barrel, paring some gains after surging more than 4 percent earlier in the session as the U.S. and Iran continued to exchange missile strikes, raising fresh uncertainty over oil supplies and regional stability.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 640.53 after ending flat with a positive bias on Friday.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally lower.

French automaker Renault edged up slightly after the High Court of Justice in England & Wales rejected all diesel emissions claims against the company.

Jeep and Fiat owner Stellantis was moving lower despite reporting a 10 percent increase in Q2 vehicle sales.

AkzoNobel advanced 1.7 percent after rejecting an offer from Japan's Nippon Paint to acquire its decorative paints business.

German healthcare group Fresenius fell more than 1 percent after reaffirming its annual adjusted earnings growth guidance.

PageGroup soared almost 10 percent. The British recruiter posted second-quarter gross profit above market expectations.

Grafton Group, the owner of Woodie's, added nearly 2 percent after reporting first-half trading growth and maintaining full-year adjusted operating profit guidance.

Developer Derwent London gained 1 percent after signing a £100 million unsecured revolving credit facility with Handelsbanken Plc.

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