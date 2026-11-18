(RTTNews) - European stocks were little changed on Wednesday after falling the most in eight months in the previous session on concerns over the artificial intelligence trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 650.60 after tumbling 1.8 percent on Tuesday in its biggest single-day fall since March 20.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.

The British pound weakened after data showed U.K. consumer prices increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis in October, following September's 3.5 percent rise - matching expectations.

Factory gate inflation rose to its highest level since April 2023, with output prices climbing 5.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September.

Input prices surged 10.8 percent, the fastest since February 2023, after rising 8.3 percent in September.

Tech stocks recovered some ground as Nvidia's latest financial forecast reassured investors that demand for artificial intelligence remains strong. Aixtron, Infineon and ASML Holding rallied 2-4 percent.

Miners Anglo American, Glencore and Antofagasta slumped 3-4 percent as copper prices hit a six-month low on a firmer dollar and concerns over Chinese demand.

Workspace Group shares slumped 6.5 percent. The British office landlord deferred a decision on interim dividend after reporting a wider first-half loss.

Recruiter Hays soared 22 percent after it forecast first-half operating profit above market expectations.

Data and technology group Experian rallied 2 percent after first-half revenue edged past estimates.

Electricity infrastructure company SSE dropped 1.1 percent after keeping its annual earnings guidance unchanged.

Melrose Industries lost 3 percent. The aerospace and defense group said an incident at its Garden Grove facility in California would cost it £70m to £80m in 2026.

Engineering firm Smiths Group fell 2.3 percent after maintaining its FY27 outlook.

Hill & Smith rose 1.4 percent. The infrastructure group has expanded its presence in the U.S. with a $77m acquisition.

Real estate firm British Land advanced 1.5 percent after raising its annual underlying earnings forecast.

French lender BNP Paribas fell about 1 percent. Media reports suggested that Korea Investment Holdings Co. is likely to acquire full control of its arm BNP Paribas Cardif Life Insurance in a deal estimated at 85 billion won.

Accor tumbled 4 percent. The hotel group said it would acquire remaining stakes in Ennismore across three tranches by Jan 2028.