European Shares Mixed In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of German inflation data for November and final November consumer confidence data for the euro zone due later in the day.

Regional markets opened on a positive note earlier in the day amid hopes that anti-lockdown protests may pressure the Chinese government into eventually relaxing its zero-COVID policy.

According to a press briefing, China's health authorities today released a plan to boost vaccinations for elderly people and said they are "closely watching" the virus as it evolves and mutates.

A publicity campaign will be launched to fight vaccine hesitancy among the aged, promoting the benefits of vaccines in staving off severe illness and death, the National Health Commission said.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 437.97 after declining 0.7 percent on Monday.

The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.6 percent, led by gains in the mining and energy sectors.

Brenntag SE shares were moving lower, giving up earlier gains. The German chemicals distributor confirmed a Bloomberg News report that it's mulling the acquisition of U.S. distributor Univar Solutions In.

British equipment rental specialist Vp Plc rallied 3 percent after posting solid first-half results.

Private equity firm Bridgepoint Group was little changed, recovering from an early tumble, after confirming that it is evaluating a number of potential strategic opportunities, including the possible acquisition of energy transition investor Energy Capital Partners.

EasyJet lost nearly 4 percent after the airline posted a full-year loss and scrapped its 2022 dividend.

Telecom major Vodafone fell about 1 percent after launching a buyback offer for up to $2.3 billion of its 4.375% notes due in May 2028.

Dutch semiconductor company ASM International jumped 5.6 percent after lifting its Q4 sales outlook.