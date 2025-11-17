European Shares Mixed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Monday due to concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble and global growth.

Amid a lack of catalysts, investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. economic data and earnings from AI-darling Nvidia for direction.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.1 percent to 575.43 after losing 1 percent on Friday.

The German DAX gained 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 inched up marginally while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed amid concerns over the Budget following the government's abrupt reversal on income tax plans.

In corporate news, SIG Group shares surged 8.6 percent. The Swiss packaging solutions provider has appointed Mikko Keto as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sandoz gained 1 percent. The global leader in affordable medicines announced that TYRUKO or natalizumab-sztn is available to patients in the United States.

British defense and security company QinetiQ added 1 percent after launching the second tranche of its share buyback program.