European Shares Mixed With Regional Inflation Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Friday as investors digested regional inflation data and closely monitored ongoing diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid persistent threats.

German wholesale price inflation accelerated to 5.3 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June as a result of higher energy prices, Destatis reported.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in June.

The annual inflation rate in France accelerated to 2.1 percent in July, up from 1.8 percent in June and matching expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 658.68 after ending little changed on Thursday.

The German DAX rose about half percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.2 percent.

In corporate news, Deutsche EuroShop shares gained 1 percent. The German real estate investment company confirmed its outlook after posting solid operational results for the first half of 2026.

Telecommunications and web content provider Freenet fell 1.1 percent after reporting a 30 percent fall in Q2 net income.

French specialty vaccine maker Valneva soared 19 percent after the European Medicines Agency validated the marketing application for its Lyme disease vaccine candidate.

British insurer Aviva rose about 1 percent after beating first-half profit expectations.

Software stocks were rising after reports emerged that U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake in in talks to acquire Workday. Capgemini, Dassault Systemes, Sage, SAP and TeamViewer were up 2-6 percent.