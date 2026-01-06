European Shares Mixed; Regional Inflation Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with geopolitical and regional inflation data in focus.

Germany's flash December CPI and HICP numbers are awaited after new data showed French inflation fell slightly in the last month of 2025.

Elsewhere, U.K. shop price inflation accelerated in December due to higher increase in food prices, the British Retail Consortium said.

The shop price index posted an annual growth of 0.7 percent in December, following an increase of 0.6 percent in November. This was in line with the three-month average of 0.7 percent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 602.81 after climbing 0.9 percent on Monday amid easing U.S.-Venezuela tensions.

The German DAX was marginally lower and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.

In corporate news, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk surged nearly 5 percent after launching its once-daily Wegovy pill in the United States.

TomTom jumped 4.1 percent. The Dutch mapping and location technology company has renewed its partnership with Uber Technologies to integrate its maps, Maps APIs and live services across Uber's global platform.

German win turbine maker Nordex gained 1 percent on receiving new orders from wind and solar park developer UKA.

Prudential rose about 2 percent. The British insurance and investment giant has launched a $1.2bn share buyback program.

Next Plc shares were up almost 3 percent. The fashion retailer lifted its annual profit forecast after reporting a significant 10.6 percent increase in full-price sales for the nine weeks ending December 27, 2025.

InPost shares soared 15 percent. The parcel locker company said it had received an indicative buyout offer and a special committee will assess all aspects of a potential transaction.