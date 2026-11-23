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23.11.2026 10:07:42
European Shares Modestly Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound
(RTTNews) - European stocks inched higher on Monday after posting their steepest weekly decline since late March 2025, reflecting waning enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related bets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose half a percent to 628.84, after having fallen nearly 6 percent to close at a six-week low last week.
The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.4 percent and half a percent.
Technology stocks recovered some ground, with Aixtron, STMicroelectronics, Infineon and ASML Holding rising 2-5 percent.
French automaker Renault rose about 1 percent as the European Union and Indonesia signed a comprehensive trade agreement and investment protection agreement after 10 years of negotiations.
ABB rose 1.3 percent. The Swiss-Swedish technology group has agreed to buy privately-held Germn cooling systems company Ziehl-Abegg for an enterprise value of $2.65 billion.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer tumbled almost 3 percent after client inflows slowed in the first ten months of the year.
Clariant fell more than 2 percent. The specialty chemical company is in talks with U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire chemicals maker Ashland Inc., according to a Bloomberg report.
Drax Group shares jumped 6.3 percent. The British power generator forecast its 2026 profit significantly above market expectations.
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