European Shares Mostly Higher Amid Earnings Deluge

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday as a raft of upbeat earnings reports offset concerns over extended dollar weakness and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

Investors were also reacting to the Federal Reserve's status quo decision on interest rates and a slew of U.S. tech earnings released after the market close on Wednesday.

Euro zone bond yields were steady amid concerns over the euro's strength potentially prompting the ECB to cut rates.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 610.92 after falling 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX dipped 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 surged 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent. British budget airline EasyJet rallied 2.6 percent after reiterating its full-year guidance.

Antofagasta soared 6.6 percent as the mining giant reported a modest 1.6 percent drop in its 2025 copper production.

ING Groep rose over 1 percent. The Dutch bank upgraded its FY27 outlook after reporting a 22 percent rise in net profit and 7.2 percent increase in revenue for the fourth quarter.

STMicroelectronics surged 2.2 percent after the chipmaker forecast first-quarter revenue slightly above market expectations.

French spirits maker Remy Cointreau soared 8 percent after third-quarter sales beat consensus on organic growth.

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz declined 1.3 percent after flagging slow winter sales.

German lender Deutsche Bank fell 1.6 percent despite posting its largest annual profit since 2007.

Business software maker SAP plummeted 11 percent after Q4 earnings missed estimates.

Nokia shares slumped 6 percent. The Finnish network equipment provider published a somewhat lower-than-expected forecast for 2026.

ABB soared 8 percent. The Swiss industrial technology company wrapped up the year with higher orders and record quarterly revenues.