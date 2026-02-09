European Shares Mostly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher on Monday as tech jitters eased and some merger and acquisition news generated excitement.

On a light day on the economic front, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs revealed another decline in U.K. permanent job placements in January amid weak market conditions and employer concerns costs. However, the pace of decrease eased to the weakest in 18 months.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 618.89 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

The German DAX gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 was marginally lower.

NatWest shares slumped 5 percent after the British bank agreed to buy private equity-backed wealth management group Evelyn Partners.

Italian lender Unicredit jumped 5 percent after reporting record annual profit of €10.6 billion for 2025.

Global semiconductor leader STMicroelectronics surged 5 percent after expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

InPost shares soared 13.5 percent after a consortium led by holding firm Advent and FedEx agreed to buy the Polish parcel locker company for €15.60 per share.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk jumped 8.4 percent after U.S. drug distributor Hims & Hers said it will pull its copycat weight-loss pill off the market.