European Shares Mostly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields dipped and oil steadied after a three-day rally, helping ease oil-driven inflation and interest-rate concerns.

Brent crude futures were little changed below $96 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said that a new wave of U.S. attacks on Iran would likely be short-lived.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3 percent to 647.52 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

The German DAX gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE was marginally higher while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent.

Voltalia shares plunged 16 percent. The French renewable energy company revised down its fiscal 2026 outlook to a net loss and suspended fiscal 2027 outlook after reporting a wider loss in the first half of 2026.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia advanced 1.5 percent after opening its first research and development center in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to AI network automation.

Luxury watch and jewelry retailer Watches of Switzerland fell 1.7 percent despite reiterating its full-year revenue and profit targets.

Homebuilder Crest Nicholson slumped almost 11 percent to a record low after it warned of an annual operating loss.

Food packing group Hilton Food soared more than 14 percent after lifting its full-year adjusted profit guidance.