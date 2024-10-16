|
16.10.2024 11:36:39
European Shares Mostly Lower As Earnings Disappoint
(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly lower on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of disappointing earnings updates and awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday for directional cues.
Markets currently eye two more rate cuts from the euro area's central bank this year amid a weak growth outlook and lower inflation.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent at 518.95 after falling 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.
The British pound slumped below $1.30 mark after official data showed U.K. inflation fell below the 2 percent target and also hit the lowest in more than three years in September, piling pressure on the Bank of England to ease policy at the November meeting.
LVMH plunged 4 percent in Paris after sales of fashion and leather goods unexpectedly fell at its biggest unit for the first time since 2020.
Peers Kering, Hermes International and Richemont were down 1-2 percent.
Rexel SA lost 4 percent. The distributor of electrical supplies cut its 2024 outlook due to negative trading environment in Europe.
Stellantis NV fell about 1 percent after the automaker reported a 20 percent fall in third-quarter consolidated shipments.
ASML Holding slumped 4.3 percent after the semiconductor equipment maker announced deep cuts to its 2025 sales forecast.
Food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com tumbled 3 percent as it reported a decline in orders for the third quarter.
Primary Health Properties rose over 2 percent. The British healthcare facilities investor reported an additional £2.7m in rental income in a third quarter update.
Antofagasta jumped more than 3 percent. The Chilean miner reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter copper output.
Property developer Hammerson rallied 2.3 percent after launching a £140m share buyback program.
German sportswear giant Adidas tumbled 3.3 percent despite raising its full-year sales and profit guidance.
Dragerwerk gave up 4 percent. The breathing equipment maker for industries and hospitals registered a decline in preliminary earnings before interest and taxes for the third quarter, reflecting a drop in sales.
