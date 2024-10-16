16.10.2024 11:36:39

European Shares Mostly Lower As Earnings Disappoint

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly lower on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of disappointing earnings updates and awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday for directional cues.

Markets currently eye two more rate cuts from the euro area's central bank this year amid a weak growth outlook and lower inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent at 518.95 after falling 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.

The British pound slumped below $1.30 mark after official data showed U.K. inflation fell below the 2 percent target and also hit the lowest in more than three years in September, piling pressure on the Bank of England to ease policy at the November meeting.

LVMH plunged 4 percent in Paris after sales of fashion and leather goods unexpectedly fell at its biggest unit for the first time since 2020.

Peers Kering, Hermes International and Richemont were down 1-2 percent.

Rexel SA lost 4 percent. The distributor of electrical supplies cut its 2024 outlook due to negative trading environment in Europe.

Stellantis NV fell about 1 percent after the automaker reported a 20 percent fall in third-quarter consolidated shipments.

ASML Holding slumped 4.3 percent after the semiconductor equipment maker announced deep cuts to its 2025 sales forecast.

Food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com tumbled 3 percent as it reported a decline in orders for the third quarter.

Primary Health Properties rose over 2 percent. The British healthcare facilities investor reported an additional £2.7m in rental income in a third quarter update.

Antofagasta jumped more than 3 percent. The Chilean miner reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter copper output.

Property developer Hammerson rallied 2.3 percent after launching a £140m share buyback program.

German sportswear giant Adidas tumbled 3.3 percent despite raising its full-year sales and profit guidance.

Dragerwerk gave up 4 percent. The breathing equipment maker for industries and hospitals registered a decline in preliminary earnings before interest and taxes for the third quarter, reflecting a drop in sales.

