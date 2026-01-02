|
02.01.2026 09:59:21
European Shares Open Higher As Commodity Stocks Surge
(RTTNews) - European stocks kicked off the first trading session of 2026 on a firm note, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge.
The U.S. dollar started the new year on a weak note, holding near 98 on Fed rate-cut expectations, concerns about the U.S. economic outlook and anxiety about Fed independence.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at 595.43 after rallying 17 percent last year in its biggest annual gain since 2021 amid resilient economic growth and the prospect of higher fiscal spending in the region.
The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose around 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 0.9 percent, led by commodity-related stocks.
Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BP Plc all jumped around 2 percent while Shell traded 1.2 percent higher.
Skanska AB shares rose 1 percent. The construction company has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in USA.
In economic news, PMI figures from across the continent will be in the spotlight later today.
Earlier today, Nationwide's data showed that U.K. house prices dropped unexpectedly in December.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren uneins. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.