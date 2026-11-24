(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Tuesday after posting their strongest gains in more than six months the previous day, led by technology and semiconductor stocks.

Regional losses, if any, may remain capped as falling energy prices eased inflation fears ahead of key U.S inflation data due this week.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher as Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia helped to remove a key level of uncertainty from the AI trade.

The Trump administration has added Singapore-based Megaspeed and six other Southeast Asian companies to a trade blacklist for "acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

The listing would effectively prohibit Megaspeed from buying AI chips and other advanced technology without a U.S. government license.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, with Japan's Nikkei climbing nearly 4 percent and South Korea's Kospi surging 7 percent, driven by a relief rally in the AI sector.

The U.S. dollar climbed, hovering near a 20-month high against a basket of currencies, after inflation concerns and hawkish Fed remarks pushed Treasury yields higher.

Amid revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade, traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December 2026 meeting.

The odds of a supersized 50-basis-point increase currently stands at around 5 percent. Today's U.S. consumer confidence data along with Wednesday's PCE Index data may provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026.

Gold was little changed at $3,636 an ounce after climbing 2.7 percent in the previous session. The two-day recovery helped bullion partially retrace last week's 9 percent plunge that took the metal to its weakest level in more than a year.

Brent crude futures dipped 0.8 percent to $88.68 a barrel, hitting a three-month low due to increased Middle Eastern supplies and signs of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Media reports suggest that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubia have met separately with Qatar's prime minister regarding potential negotiations with Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned over two dozen entities, targeting across the financial, energy and commercial sectors to break Tehran's shadow banking network.

Iran vowed to use all available capabilities to counter the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions.

U.S. stocks soared overnight after Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its chief executive following pressure from President Trump, sparking a sharp reversal of last week's AI rout.

Market sentiment was also supported by falling energy prices after Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1, although he warned that military action could resume if negotiations fail.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 6.5 percent after last week's 10 percent drop.

Nvidia shares posted a historic 31.5 percent gain, marking their largest daily percentage increase in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in market value.

The S&P 500 surged 4.7 percent, scoring its largest daily percentage gain since April 9, 2025. The narrower Dow rose 3 percent.

European stocks rose sharply on Monday to snap a five-session losing streak as the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang by its board helped to restore investor faith in the artificial-intelligence trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 surged 1.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 advanced 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.3 percent.