European Shares Poised For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Monday as investors await cues from earnings and ponder over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in November.

The release of reports on U.S. retail sales and industrial production along with speeches by a slew of Fed officials may provide more cues on the interest-rate outlook as the week progresses.

On the earnings front, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, Morgan Stanley and Netflix are among the prominent U.S. companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Chipmaking bellwether ASML Holding reports on Wednesday, with investors looking for more cues on artificial intelligence-driven demand.

Meanwhile, as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon's south, the United States said on Sunday it will send U.S. troops to Israel along with an advanced U.S. anti-missile system to bolster the country's air defenses following missile attacks by Iran.

Asian stocks traded mixed, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

China's consumer inflation unexpectedly eased in September, while producer price deflation deepened, raising concerns about weak domestic demand.

Also, China's finance ministry flagged more fiscal stimulus over the weekend but left out key details on the overall size of the package.

Minister of Finance Lan Foan pledged to "significantly increase" debt, offer subsidies to people with low incomes, support the property market and replenish state banks' capital, among other measures.

Gold edged lower in Asian trading as the dollar extended gains on reduced bets of outsized Fed rate cuts.

Oil prices were down more than 1 percent as China demand concerns overshadowed fears of a worsening conflict between Israel and Iran.

U.S. stocks rose Friday as investors cheered strong earnings results from the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, and a benign producer price inflation reading.

Data showed producer prices in the U.S. were unexpectedly unchanged in September after rising by 0.2 percent in August.

The annual rate of growth in producer prices slowed to 1.8 percent from an upwardly revised 1.9 percent in August.

The Dow climbed 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to reach new record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Friday as German inflation fell to its lowest level in more than three years and traders looked ahead to highly anticipated fiscal stimulus from China.

The pan European STOXX 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.