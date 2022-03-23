European Shares Poised For Positive Opening

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday despite worries about rising energy costs and a hawkish Fed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.41 percent from 2.30 percent late Monday, reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points each at its May and June meetings.

Asian markets traded higher after U.S. stocks rallied overnight, led by technology companies.

The dollar gained against the Japanese yen after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said talks between Ukraine and Russia are confrontational but moving forward.

Gold prices fell ahead of a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell while crude futures rose on concerns about tight global supplies.

Investors now wait to see what might happen with President Joe Biden joining a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday in Europe, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.