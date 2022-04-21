European Shares Poised For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open on a positive note Thursday amid earnings optimism and hopes for additional Chinese policy support to shore up the world's second-largest economy.

U.S. stock futures rose as Tesla Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and United Airlines forecast a profit for the second quarter.

U.S. bond yields resumed their upward trend, as investors await comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

The war in Ukraine remains at the forefront of investors' minds after Russia set a new ultimatum for surrender in the heavily destroyed city of Mariupol.

With no breakthrough agreement in sight, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce plans today to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion.

Looking for a path to peace, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if they would take meetings with him in their respective capitals.

Asian markets were broadly higher, though Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell sharply on growth concerns. Gold edged lower on dollar strength while oil prices were firm in choppy trade.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight, with tech shares pulling back sharply after Netflix reported a loss of subscribers in Q1.

The Dow rose 0.7 percent as IBM and Procter & Gamble both reported strong earnings and the Fed's Beige Book showed U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February.

The S&P 500 edged down marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped as much as 1.2 percent after Netflix's rout.

European stocks advanced on Wednesday, as earnings optimism prevailed and investors digested dovish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate rises.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.