(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open on a firm note on Friday despite long-term anxieties surrounding the AI trade, lingering Middle East tensions and expectations for higher-for-longer interest rates.

Global technology stocks stabilized after recent string of losses due to dip-buying.

Amid tighter U.S. export controls, Nvidia is not allowing orders of computer servers containing its artificial intelligence chips to be shipped to four Southeast Asian countries, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

On the geopolitical front, a strike on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan region heightened concerns over supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Earlier, there was an attack on the Ras Tanura oil hub in the Persian Gulf, and a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Italian nationals were killed on Thursday in a drone attack on the Gulf nation of Kuwait. Clarifying that it had no involvement in the incident, Tehran warned against attempts to widen confrontations.

Separately, Israel said it is ready to strike Iran 'at any moment' even without U.S. military involvement, heightening concerns over a potential escalation of the conflict in the region.

Late Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said on PBS that the United States has "victory at hand" in the Iran conflict, while expressing uncertainty over whether Iran would accept the opportunity for a deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghci said that Tehran's immediate focus was on strengthening the country's resilience against the pressures that enemies apply through various means.

Closer home, Spain goes to the polls on Sunday in an early parliamentary election.

Latest polls put the conservative Popular Party ahead of incumbent PM Pedro Sanchez's Socialists.

Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernandez de Cos has been chosen to succeed Christine Lagarde as the next European Central Bank President.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of a shortened Wall Street session following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Asian markets were mostly higher amid easing concerns over U.S. trade tensions.

Treasuries fell, with yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising two basis points to 4.87 percent as trading resumed after the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. dollar hovered below a 22-month peak as AI worries eased.

Gold jumped more than 2 percent to $3,651 on ounce after sinking to a 15-month low earlier in the week. Amid persistent inflation and growing volatility, investors looked ahead to next month's Federal Reserve meeting for signals on the path of borrowing costs.

Brent crude futures surged toward $97 a barrel and were on track for their first weekly gain this month following recent attacks on Middle eastern energy facilities and tankers.

On Thursday, European stocks staged a broad-based rally amid signs that Washington would respect the 15 percent levy the European Union had concluded with the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.8 percent after falling 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX rallied 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.8 percent.