(RTTNews) - European stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with banks and technology stocks leading the surge despite concerns over the Trump administration's new tariff announcement and the outlook for AI trade.

Investors took comfort from signs that Washington would respect the 15 percent levy the European Union had concluded with the United States.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.6 percent to 635.99 after falling 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX rallied 2 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

Banks traded higher, with Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Lloyds Banking Group rising 2-3 percent.

In the technology sector, Aixtron, Infineon and STMicroelectronics surged 4-5 percent.

French infrastructure group Vinci rose over 1 percent after increasing its stake in Lisea to 50.04 percent.

Babcock International soared 5.6 percent. The British defense company has signed a long-term submarine services framework with the U.K. Ministry of Defense for £8.7 billion.

CMC Markets gained 1 percent. The online trading and financial technology group more than doubled its first-half pre-tax profit.

Aberdeen surged 2.2 percent. The wealth and investment firm has confirmed the appointment of Torbjorn Magnusson as Chair of the Board with effect from December 1.

Motoring and cycling retailer Halfords Group soared 12 percent after lifting its annual profit forecast.

Mitchells & Butlers dropped 1.1 percent. The pub operator flagged slowing sales and further cost headwinds after FY revenue missed estimates.