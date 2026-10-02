European Shares Rebound As Yields And Oil Prices Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks rebounded on Friday as wild volatility in bond and currency markets eased ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

Also, Brent crude futures fell nearly 3 percent toward $99 a barrel following reports that European Union countries are discussing a French proposal to release fuel and crude stockpiles to ease acute market tightness and help avert a potential U.S. diesel export ban.

Eurozone inflation data will be in the spotlight as the day progresses. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.9 percent to 632.54 after tumbling 1.3 percent on Thursday to reach its lowest level in more than three months.

The German DAX climbed a little over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 1 percent and the U.K.s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.

In corporate news, French defense contractor Thales rose 1.2 percent after signing a major Air Surveillance Contract with Ireland.

Low-cost airline group Wizz Air Holdings gained nearly 1 percent after September passenger numbers rose 24.2 percent year-on-year.

Swiss private banking and financial services firm Julius Baer rallied 3 percent after it announced a share buyback program of up to 600 million Swiss francs.

Swedish construction firm Skanska added 2 percent as it bagged an additional $60 million contract from U.S.-based non-profit healthcare facilities operator Lee Health.

Car manufacturer Stellantis jumped 5 percent, a day after reconfirming its 2026 financial guidance.

JD Wetherspoon shares soared 8 percent. The British pub operator reported an 8.6 percent rise in like-for-like sales during the first nine weeks of its new financial year.

Online trading and investment provider IG Group Holdings plummeted 23 percent after cutting its 2026 revenue growth forecast.