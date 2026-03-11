11.03.2026 10:13:17

European Shares Resume Sell-off As Iran War Rages

(RTTNews) - European shares were moving lower on Wednesday as oil prices regained strength after falling more than 11 percent in the previous session.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 2.6 percent in European trade and WTI contracts surged more than 4 percent as the fighting in Iran continued to rage on, with the U.S. and Israel exchanging air strikes with Iran across the Middle East.

On a light day on the economic front, data showed Germany's inflation eased as estimated in February as the increase in food prices slowed noticeably.

According to final data from Destatis, the consumer price index posted an annual growth of 1.9 percent in February, in line with the flash estimate.

EU harmonized inflation softened slightly to 2.0 percent in February from 2.1 percent in January.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.9 percent at 600.53 after rallying 1.9 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX fell 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down a little over 1 percent.

German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel tumbled 3.7 percent after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results.

Arms maker Rheinmetall slumped 4.5 percent after its 2026 sales outlook fell short of estimates.

State-owned utility Uniper rallied 2.3 percent after reporting strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Shares of British construction group Balfour Beatty soared 7.6 percent. The company launched a £200 million share buyback and raised its full-year dividend after reporting higher profits and a record order book.

Promotional products marketer 4imprint plummeted 8.2 percent after reporting disappointing 2025 results.

Life insurer Legal & General Group shares plummeted 5.4 percent despite 2025 results coming broadly in line with estimates and the company launching its largest-ever share buyback of £1.2 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:43 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street sinkt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen