European Shares Rise As Oil Prices Retreat From Near Six-month Highs

(RTTNews) - European stocks were modestly higher on Monday as easing oil prices provided some relief and investors looked forward to a slew of central bank meetings as well key tech earnings for directional cues.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will announce their rate decisions in a dense three-day stretch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent after Saudi Arabia partially resumed operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate reginal tensions in coordination with the United States.

In earnings news, prominent companies, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Intel and SanDisk are due to report their earnings this week amid prevailing uncertainty about returns on AI-related investments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4 percent at 638.15 after falling 0.3 percent on Friday.

The German DAX surged 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up half a percent.

In corporate news, French conglomerate Bollore rose over 2 percent after reporting solid group revenue results for the third quarter and nine-months of 2026.

Swiss specialty chemicals company Sika fell 1.4 percent after it agreed to acquire Dubai-based waterproofing membrane manufacturer Duproof.

Man Group shares jumped 4 percent. The U.K. investment management company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.