European Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Monday as oil prices extended declines from last week, helping ease concerns over inflation and potential interest-rate hikes.

Following a volatile week amid concerns over AI stock valuations and inflation, traders now look ahead to Nvidia results due on Tuesday and Anthropic's expected listing for additional clues about the future of the AI trade.

As investor enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence cools, Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

On the economic front, U.S. October retail sales report due on Tuesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Wednesday, and a slew of Federal Reserve speeches could provide additional clues on the Fed's policy path.

The Japanese yen was steady against the euro and dollar after data showed the Japanese economy shrank an annualized 0.1 percent in Q3.

Elsewhere, China's economic slowdown worsened in October as key indicators, including retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment all missed forecasts.

The U.S. dollar extended gains while gold was subdued below $3,900 an ounce after Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid stated on Sunday that inflation is uncomfortably above the 2 percent target and requires central bank action.

Brent crude futures fell slightly toward $95 a barrel after two weeks of declines.

Brent prices witnessed sharp swings before closing more than 2 percent lower last week as investors weighed renewed hostilities in the Middle East against signs of strong regional oil supplies.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as artificial intelligence and chip stocks remained under pressure on concerns that Nvidia CEO's resignation could have far reaching consequences for U.S. chip export policy and the broader AI Industry and supply chain.

Higher Treasury yields weighed on markets after new data showed persistent inflation.

Producer prices moderated from the prior month in October, but rose 6.5 percent on an annual basis, the most since November 2022 as inflation broadened beyond energy.

The report added to expectations of a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting. Financial markets are currently pricing in a total of three quarter-point moves by the middle of next year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent while the narrower Dow closed 0.1 percent higher, led by defensive stocks.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Friday on the back of strong corporate earnings and a rotation out of large-cap technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up marginally but recorded its best week since late June. While the German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent.