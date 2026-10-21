European Shares Seen Higher With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks may edge higher at open on Wednesday, with technology stocks likely to remain in focus as investors cheer robust earnings from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer.

Entertainment giant Netflix, meanwhile, lowered guidance for fourth-quarter 2026 revenue and full-year advertising sales after edging past bottom-line estimates in the third quarter.

Tesla, Meta Platforms and IBM are scheduled to report their Q3 2026 financial results later today, with investors looking for details on returns from AI investments, data center spending and capital expenditure plans for 2027.

In geopolitical news, media reports suggest that a new peace proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran, raising hopes that a breakthrough to halt the war could be announced possibly this week.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher as traders assessed the latest earnings reports.

Asian markets were broadly higher, with South Korea's Kospi rallying nearly 3 percent and Japan's Nikkei rising about 1 percent led by tech stocks.

The U.S. dollar was on the back foot after slipping to a three-week low in the previous session.

As policymakers around the world debate the long-term dominance of the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane reportedly said that the European Central Bank can strengthen the euro's global role and amplify the reach of its monetary policy by offering euro liquidity backstops to foreign central banks.

Treasury yields edged lower while gold was subdued at $4,120 an ounce as Fed tightening expectations eased.

Brent crude prices rose over 1 percent to trade above $110 a barrel after witnessing sharp swings in the previous session as investors weighed conflicting headlines on efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight as oil prices and Treasury yields dipped, helping moderate inflation expectations.

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent at one point as hopes for diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran offset concerns over escalating attacks on tankers and strikes against Saudi Arabia.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Qatar and Pakistani officials submitted a new peace proposal, offering a "middle ground" plan that meets the demands of both sides in a bid to prevent further escalation in the Middle East war.

As part of the de-escalation plan, it was said that Iran is considering a proposal to access about $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for renewed nuclear inspections.

However, Iran's First Vice President said the country had "no choice but to exercise sovereignty" over the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating worries over supply risks.

The Dow rallied 1 percent to reach its best closing level in over a month on the back of strong earnings from industrial and defense companies. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.

European stocks ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about rising civil unrest in France and Italy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX finished marginally lower, France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.