European Shares Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Monday after robust jobs data reinforced bets of a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

This week's U.S. economic calendar could give clues as to what to expect at the Federal Reserve's next meeting to be held in November.

Heading into the earnings season, the focus this week will be on U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation data for last month as well as minutes from the Fed's September policy meeting.

The week ahead will see Artificial Intelligence events for Nvidia, AMD, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Asian stocks traded higher, with markets in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan leading regional gains.

The yen weakened after Japan's top currency diplomat warned against speculative moves on the foreign exchange market.

The dollar held firm, and the 10-year U.S. yield hovered near its highest level in nearly two months as investors recalibrate their bets on the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate cut.

Oil drifted lower in Asian trading after gaining around 9 percent last week. Gold was subdued despite signs of escalating tensions in Gaza and Lebanon.

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday as upbeat jobs data raised optimism about the economy but dashed hopes of aggressive rate cuts in the coming months.

Data showed that non-farm payroll employment jumped by 254,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 159,000 jobs in August. The jobless rate edged down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent in August.

The Dow gained 0.8 percent to settle at a fresh record high, while the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent.

European stocks ended higher on Friday as the jump in U.S. hiring helped ease fears of a downturn.

The pan European STOXX 600 rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX advanced 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 surged 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.