European Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open As US-Iran Peace Talk Hopes Wobble

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed at fresh record highs on Friday on renewed optimism around artificial intelligence.

U.S. equity futures ticked higher as optimism prevails for possible negotiations between the United States and Iran.

After abruptly cancelling the planned envoy trip to Pakistan for peace talks, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that the Iran war will end soon and the U.S. will be victorious.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump claimed that Iran's oil infrastructure could explode in about three days because of mechanical issues exacerbated by the U.S. blockade on its vessels.

According to Axios, Iran has offered the U.S. a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage.

Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting with his top national security and foreign policy team later today to discuss potential next steps.

On the earnings front, Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet report their financial results this week, along with Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its policy meeting on April 28-29, with rates likely to stay unchanged for the third straight time.

A string of decisions by other central banks, including from the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are also due this week, with investors awaiting important clues regarding how rates could move in coming months.

Asian markets were mixed as data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew at their quickest pace in half a year last month.

The dollar was steady and gold edged up slightly to trade at $4,718 an ounce, while Brent crude futures climbed above $107 a barrel amid renewed worries about the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively closed amid stalled peace talks.

Tehran rejected direct talks with the U.S. under pressure, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterating that the country will not engage in "imposed negotiations under threats or blockade."

Analysts say that even if the Strait reopens, it could take months for oil flows to normalize.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday amid easing geopolitical tensions and Intel's blowout earnings report.

Sentiment was buoyed after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was heading to Pakistan to focus on bilaterial matters and regional developments.

CNN reported that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will likely represent the U.S. and that Vice President JD Vance will step in if needed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent to reach new record closing highs as Treasury yields eased on bets that the Federal Reserve could resume its cuts to interest rates later this year. The narrower Dow eased 0.2 percent, dragged down by Marck and Verizon.

European stocks ended lower on Friday amid concerns about elevated energy prices and their impact on regional growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.6 percent. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped by 0.8 percent.