European Shares Set To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may drift lower at open on Thursday after multiple reports contradicted Moscow's claim of partial troop pullback.

NATO's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Russia was continuing to send troops to what is now the biggest concentration of forces in Europe since the cold war. A Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now, the White House said.

Asian markets traded mixed, the dollar bounced back in Asian trading and oil cut losses after a Russian news report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine.

Oil prices were down about 2 percent earlier in the day after France and Iran said parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Gold held near an eight-month high as bond yields extended their decline on less hawkish-than-feared Federal Reserve minutes. Market participants envisage a 150 bps rise for Fed funds in the next 12 months.

There are no major economic reports due out of the Eurozone. Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims and housing starts are due later in the day.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session narrowly mixed overnight, as climbing oil prices coupled with upbeat retail sales and industrial production data helped revive inflation fears.

Meanwhile, the late-January FOMC meeting minutes revealed that officials discussed plans for interest rate hikes and a reduction in the asset holdings, though members urged a measured approach to tightening policy.

The S&P 500 inched up marginally, while the Dow slipped 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.1 percent.

European stocks ended on a subdued note Wednesday after two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB's bond-buying scheme.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, France' CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sipped marginally.