European Shares Slide Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - European stocks slipped into the red on Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day for clues on the pace of policy tightening.

Traders also await the release of Friday's U.S. consumer inflation report that could determine future Fed interest rate moves.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6 percent at 437.75 after declining 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX fell 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.4 percent.

Swiss lender Credit Suisse lost 2.6 percent on growing skepticism of a takeover from U.S. financial giant State Street.

Miners were broadly lower as new Covid-19 curbs in Shanghai added to worries over slowing global growth.

BP Plc, Shell and TotalEnergies were seeing modest gains as oil prices held near 13-week highs on signs of robust demand in the world's top consumer United States.

British American Tobacco slipped half a percent despite backing its 2022 guidance.

Roche rose over 1 percent. The U.S. health regulator has approved Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne CDx as a companion diagnostic for Roche's Rozlytrek or entrectinib.