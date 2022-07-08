European Shares Subdued After A Two-day Rally

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Friday after two days of gains.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investors awaited the release of U.S. non-farm payroll data for June later in the day and the June inflation data to be released next week for clues to the possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent to 413.78 after climbing 1.9 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX shed half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

The British pound weakened against the dollar after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent as copper prices fell on concerns over a flare-up in COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China.

Holcim, a Swiss- based construction material company, rose about 1 percent after it acquired General Beton Romania S.R.L, a key national player in ready-mix concrete.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB added 1.4 percent. The specialized biopharmaceutical company announced an exclusive license agreement with ADC Therapeutics SA for loncastuximab tesirine.

British sports-fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion rose over 1 percent after saying it has appointed Andy Higginson as Chair, effective July 11.

German real estate company TAG Immobilien plunged 12 percent after it resolved on €200m fully underwritten capital increase to refinance its acquisition of ROBYG S.A.