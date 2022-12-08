08.12.2022 10:49:18

European Shares Subdued Ahead Of Lagarde Speech

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Thursday amid lingering U.S. rate hike woes and concerns over Chinese growth.

As recession worries mount, investors await a speech from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at two different events for directional cues.

The pan European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 435.62, heading into the Fed, ECB and Bank of England rate-setting meetings due next week.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were slightly lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was largely unchanged.

Swiss drug maker Novartis AG edged up slightly after announcing that its investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan showed positive outcomes in patients with rare blood disorder.

Hargreaves Lansdown was marginally higher after announcing the appointment of Dan Olley as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Chris Hill.

British American Tobacco tumbled almost 3 percent after it forecast revenue growth between 2 percent and 4 percent at constant currency rates for the year ending December 31.

Frasers plunged 7 percent despite posting a jump in sales and profits for the past six months.

DS Smith gained 1 percent after raising dividend and sounding upbeat on its annual performance.

Shares of automaker Renault were down 1 percent in Paris. The company said its new mobility unit Mobilize and deputy CEO of the group Clotilde Delbos has resigned.

