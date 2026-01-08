European Shares Subdued Amid Geopolitics

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Thursday as investors monitored the latest U.S.-Venezuela developments and awaited upcoming U.S. labor market data for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's trajectory.

The U.S. has seized two Russian-flagged oil tankers and announced plans to control future sales of Venezuelan oil indefinitely.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 604.52 after closing flat with a negative bias on Wednesday.

The German DAX rose 0.3 percent after data showed German factory orders increased unexpectedly in November and at the quickest pace in almost a year.

France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.

Defense stocks were rising after U.S. President Donald Trump called for higher U.S. defense spending. BAE Systems soared 6 percent while Rheinmetall and Leonardo both added around 4 percent.

Pharming Group shares surged 5 percent. The Dutch biopharmaceutical company projected 2025 revenue ahead of guidance.

Britain's biggest food retailer Tesco slumped 5.1 percent despite forecasting full-year profit at the upper end of previous guidance.

Retail giant Marks and Spencer rallied 3 percent after reporting healthy food sales growth over the vital Christmas period.

AB Foods plummeted 11 percent after flagging a weaker profit outlook.

IT reseller Softcat rallied 2.8 percent on share buyback news.

German wind turbine maker Nordex jumped 8.4 percent on securing new orders totaling 245.8 MW in Spain.

Sodexo lost about 1 percent. The French food caterer said that North American business declined 1.5 percent in organic sales during the first quarter.