European Shares Subdued As US-Iran Tension Escalate

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Wednesday as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated and investor attention shifted to upcoming U.S. inflation data.

Iran launched attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan and Bahrain after the United States carried out its own attacks on the Islamic Republic in response to Tehran shooting down an American helicopter.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with economists expecting the central bank to hike interest rates amid spiking energy prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.1 percent to 617.86 after falling half a percent in the previous session.

The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.

Systemair shares soared 9 percent after the Swedish ventilation maker reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit ahead of market expectations.

British travel retailer WHSmith plummeted 19 percent after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time this year.