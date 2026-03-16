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16.03.2026 10:02:41

European Shares Subdued In Lackluster Trade; EU Summit On Iran War Eyed

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Monday as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran entered its third week and U.S. President Donald Trump called on allies to send naval escorts to protect vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

European Union foreign ministers will be meeting later in the day to debate a potential naval response to the effective closure of the key oil shipping route.

As inflation risks rise, traders also await cues from the central bank meetings this week in the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Australia.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 595.78 after falling half a percent on Friday.

The German DAX was little changed with a negative bias and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.

German lender Commerzbank surged nearly 4 percent after Italy's UniCredit made a €35 billion ($40 billion) bid for the bank.

Tecan Group shares slumped 4.3 percent. The Swiss laboratory automation company swung to a full-year net loss of CHF 110.7 million in 2025 and forecast that sales will increase in the low single-digit percentage range in local currencies in 2026.

Idorsia plummeted 12 percent. The pharmaceutical research company said that Srishti Gupta is stepping down as CEO and also leaving the Board of Directors after less than a year in office.

British building materials manufacturer Marshalls rallied 2.4 percent after reporting modest growth in revenue for 2025.

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