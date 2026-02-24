European Shares Subdued On Renewed Tariff Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, with a resurgence in trade uncertainty coupled with artificial-intelligence disruption concerns keeping investors on edge.

Amid anxieties over Iran, tariffs and the economic outlook, investors now await U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to Congress for direction.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 was marginally lower at 627.34 after falling half a percent on Monday.

The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 was little changed with a negative bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.

Banks traded lower, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas falling 1-2 percent on concerns about the expected long-run effects of AI on the broader economy, including jobs, consumer behavior, economic growth, earnings and stock markets.

Automakers were broadly higher, with BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen and Renault all rising over 1 percent, despite the release of new data that showed new car sales in Europe fell year-on-year in January for the first time since June.

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica rose nearly 2 percent after its core profit growth picked up pace in the fourth quarter.

French vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred soared 7 percent after beating 2025 core profit estimates.

Solvay shares rallied 3.4 percent. The Belgian chemical group reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that came in ahead of analyst estimates.