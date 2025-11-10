ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-
10.11.2025 09:56:33

European Shares Surge On Prospect Of End To US Shutdown

(RTTNews) - European shares were sharply higher on Monday after the United States moved one step closer towards ending the historic government shutdown.

The U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

The bipartisan legislation, which would fund most federal agencies through January and guarantee back pay for federal employees affected by the closure, would now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.9 percent to 569.94 after falling 0.6 percent on Friday.

The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.

In corporate news, German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus rallied 2.7 percent despite reporting a steep decline in preliminary net profit for the full year, mainly due to one-off effects, uncertain market environment and the U.S. tariff policy.

Likewise, steelmaker Salzgitter soared 7.2 percent despite lowering its full-year guidance for the second time this year.

Hannover Re jumped 2.5 percent after lifting its full-year earnings forecast.

Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, climbed 7 percent after it named former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis as its new chief executive.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen